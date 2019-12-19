State Street Corp Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,240,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.42% of Par Pacific worth $28,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,938.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Silberman sold 66,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $1,679,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,459.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,290. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

