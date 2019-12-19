State Street Corp Has $28.76 Million Holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Echostar worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of SATS opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Echostar’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.