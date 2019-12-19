State Street Corp Has $28 Million Position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,148 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.87% of Livent worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,228,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.75 million. Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.34.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

