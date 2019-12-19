State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.86% of Park National worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Park National by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Park National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Park National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

PRK stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

