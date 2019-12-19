State Street Corp Increases Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.29% of NovaGold Resources worth $25,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 64,063 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $460,612.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 511,237 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,691.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

