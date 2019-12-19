State Street Corp Lowers Holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.96% of Retail Value worth $27,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Retail Value by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Retail Value by 2,196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $397,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 58,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $2,173,504.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 567,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,873,284. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

RVI opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $685.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

