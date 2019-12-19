State Street Corp Lowers Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.46% of Central Pacific Financial worth $27,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPF. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 102,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point set a $29.00 price target on Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

CPF stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.50%. Research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

In related news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,730 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $50,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $52,907.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,730 shares of company stock worth $640,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

