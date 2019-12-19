State Street Corp Purchases 10,913 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.87% of First Busey worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Busey by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Busey by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.89 on Thursday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

