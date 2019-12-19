State Street Corp Purchases 124,005 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.48% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 305,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 54,801 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $4,606,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DCPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Svb Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Insiders sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.