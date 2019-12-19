State Street Corp Purchases 35,155 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

State Street Corp increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.28% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

CHEF opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $1,638,553.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.58.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

