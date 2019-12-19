State Street Corp Purchases 51,598 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.21% of Cna Financial worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cna Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cna Financial by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 46,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 69.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 150.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Cna Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $89,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

