State Street Corp Raises Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $680.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.68.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

