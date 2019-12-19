State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.80% of Seacor worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 325.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seacor by 24.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CKH. ValuEngine cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE:CKH opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $853.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. Research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

