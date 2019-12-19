State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 557,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.