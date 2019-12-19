State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

State Street Corp cut its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.36% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $32.37 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

