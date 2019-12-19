State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,649 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.96% of Standex Int’l worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Standex Int’l by 122.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Standex Int’l by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 229,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Standex Int’l Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The stock has a market cap of $997.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

