State Street Corp Sells 104,384 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 104,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.86% of U.S. Silica worth $27,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,290 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLCA opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.62.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

