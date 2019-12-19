State Street Corp Sells 113,281 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,281 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.73% of Dillard’s worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

