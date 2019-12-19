State Street Corp Sells 11,956 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

State Street Corp cut its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,389,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.69% of AngioDynamics worth $25,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 78.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 252.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

