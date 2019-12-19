State Street Corp Sells 12,894 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Knoll worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Knoll by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Knoll in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knoll presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $144,963.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,706.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,551 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL opened at $27.66 on Thursday. Knoll Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Knoll’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

