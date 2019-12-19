State Street Corp Sells 14,261 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.18% of Triumph Bancorp worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41,576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $973.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

