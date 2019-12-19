State Street Corp Sells 16,221 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,221 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $27,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

MTSI stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

