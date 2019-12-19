State Street Corp Sells 21,211 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,211 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.76% of Universal Insurance worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Universal Insurance by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Michael Pietrangelo bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $174,997.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,258,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,767 shares of company stock worth $864,627. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVE opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

