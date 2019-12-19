State Street Corp Sells 21,562 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Patrick Industries worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of PATK opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $127,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,758.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,540,091. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.