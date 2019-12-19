State Street Corp Sells 31,017 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,017 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.04% of Cohen & Steers worth $27,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.65.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

