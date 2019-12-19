State Street Corp Sells 3,237 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.44% of United Fire Group worth $28,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

UFCS stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $56.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

