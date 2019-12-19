State Street Corp Sells 327,080 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,959,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 327,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Michaels Companies worth $28,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 4,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,817,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Michaels Companies by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,816,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,059 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,876,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 78.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 734,461 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

MIK stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Michaels Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

