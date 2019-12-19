State Street Corp Sells 5,351 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.37% of Jeld-Wen worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 208,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.36 on Thursday. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

