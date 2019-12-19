State Street Corp Sells 68,379 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,334,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,379 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.85% of Ferro worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ferro by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 53.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 270,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

