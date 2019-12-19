State Street Corp Sells 95,635 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,635 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.93% of Cytokinetics worth $26,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $590.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 378.70% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.