State Street Corp Sells 9,743 Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.96% of Instructure worth $28,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,368,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Instructure during the second quarter worth $10,887,000. Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Instructure by 32.1% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $5,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Instructure during the second quarter valued at $5,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

INST stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Instructure Inc has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

INST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

In related news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares in the company, valued at $81,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,108 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

