State Street Corp Trims Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,785,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.07% of Nabors Industries worth $27,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after buying an additional 5,210,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 16,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,798,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770,018 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 12,950,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $897.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

