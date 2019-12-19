State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 156,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.25% of Vericel worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 73,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.93 and a beta of 2.72. Vericel Corp has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

