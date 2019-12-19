Stealth Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,005.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005561 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001327 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011997 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052720 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,190,752 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

