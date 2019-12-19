Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $114,815.00 and $10.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00059885 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00601133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00239117 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085771 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005682 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,451,976 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.