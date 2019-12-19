Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.53 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and $472,937.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bancor Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.38 or 0.01191083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025502 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Mercatox, Binance, Bancor Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Coinone and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

