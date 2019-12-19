StrongHands One Day Volume Reaches $172.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $375,415.00 and $172.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Coindeal and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,600,223,919 coins and its circulating supply is 16,187,029,565 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, Graviex, Crex24, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.