Substratum Trading Down 11.9% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, Tidex and OKEx. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.75 million and $2,105.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00185622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.01182853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kucoin, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

