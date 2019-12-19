Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.94 ($18.53).

ETR SZU traded up €1.00 ($1.16) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €16.19 ($18.83). 1,228,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.95. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 1 year high of €16.33 ($18.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

