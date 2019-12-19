Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.61, for a total transaction of C$1,703,322.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,938,754.02.

TSE:SLF opened at C$59.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 1,409.38 and a quick ratio of 1,311.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$43.13 and a 1-year high of C$61.91.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

