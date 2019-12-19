sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $10.84 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $4,823.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00013597 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00185903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01184548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 11,087,043 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.