SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,210 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.19% of SVMK worth $27,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SVMK during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,703 shares of company stock worth $1,178,789 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.61. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.