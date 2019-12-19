SwftCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.56 or 0.06454511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001501 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000288 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

