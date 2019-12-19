SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYSCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. SYSCO posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SYSCO.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $2,648,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,336.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $1,161,626.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,264.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,022 shares of company stock worth $14,392,501 in the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

