Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.35 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $12.35 million and $357,103.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, YoBit, Trade By Trade and Bittylicious.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00556605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008991 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 572,867,231 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

