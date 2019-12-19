Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.39% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $27,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $339,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $89,062.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,445.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $220,389.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,678 shares of company stock worth $2,168,994. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

TCMD opened at $68.07 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 200.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

