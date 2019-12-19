Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 175,665 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Tellurian worth $27,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 12.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

TELL stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.