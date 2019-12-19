TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Earns News Impact Score of -2.20

Press coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCEHY shares. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie started coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

TCEHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.29. 3,783,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $462.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

