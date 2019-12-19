Terracoin (TRC) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $3,726.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,178.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.02591788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00554297 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000546 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

