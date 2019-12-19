Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $56,848.50 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00.

TSLA traded up $10.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.04. 18,104,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Argus set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

